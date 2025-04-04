Two years to the day after LSU women's basketball won its first-ever NCAA Women's Tournament championship, former Tigers star Angel Reese reminisced on one of her biggest accomplishments to date.

“Damn I won a natty 2 years ago today & it changed my life forever,” Reese posted on X.

Reese was a prominent member of that title-winning LSU women's basketball squad and a large part of why the Tigers walked away with the trophy in 2023. The forward notched a 15-point, 10-board double-double in the team's 102-85 victory over Iowa.

The dynamic performance also earned Reese “Most Outstanding Player” honors for that year's tournament.

Reese has already revealed the shocking reality of how winning the women's national title affected her life, but what she had to say at the time wasn't nearly as positive.

“I just try to stay strong. I've been through so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened,” Reese said during a postgame interview after LSU fell to Iowa in the 2024 Elite Eight.

“I've stood strong every single time,” Reese continued through tears. “I'm still human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said the other day that I haven't been happy since then.”

Reese then clarified that her feelings were a response to the public treatment she received and not her experiences while at LSU.

“It sucks, but I still wouldn't change anything, and I would still sit here and say I'm unapologetically me. I'm going to always leave that mark and be who I am.”

That game didn't only change Reese's life, it created a permanent shift in women's college basketball and women's sports in general.

The media's rivalry between Reese and Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark was fed during the national title game when Reese controversially gestured to her ring finger near the end of the match, indicating that the Tigers had won.

Reese's taunting of Clark left a lasting image on the sport, and the resulting media storm catapulted women's basketball into mainstream attention. The popularity of women's sports has been on the rise ever since.

Reese averaged 20.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in her two years as a member of the Tigers.