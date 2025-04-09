TCU women's basketball guard Olivia Miles broke her silence on the news of her transfer to the Horned Frogs on Tuesday. The former Fighting Irish star guard has shocked the nation twice over the past few weeks. First, shortly after TCU eliminated Notre Dame in the Sweet 16, Miles decided to spurn the WNBA Draft, which she was eligible for, and put her name in the portal. The two-time All-American was projected to go No. 2 behind Paige Bueckers if she were to declare.

While that decision was surprising, the report of Miles transferring to the Horned Frogs stunned the public. After a historic season led by head coach Mark Campbell and star point guard Hailey Van Lith, TCU women's basketball is firmly on the map and looks to be in contention for another Big 12 title. In an interview with Candice Parker on TNT, Miles responded to the report on her decision. The superstar guard was holding up her new TCU women's basketball jersey when she made this statement.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to announce it because it was leaked today, but I’m very grateful to be going there and very excited.”

The Horned Frogs are coming off a season where they finished 34-4 overall and 16-2 in Big 12 play. This year's group won both the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles and made the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Mark Campbell's team fought till the end against Texas in its 58-47 elimination loss.

Miles will fit in immediately as Hailey Van Lith's replacement point guard. For her career, the Summit, New Jersey native has averaged 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Miles is coming off the most efficient year of her career, shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.6% from three. She will enter the 2025 season as a candidate for John R. Wooden Award.

TCU women's basketball is set to return just one starter from this year's roster. Mark Campbell will, therefore, need to stay busy in the portal. But the foundation has been built with this program, and the players outside of Fort Worth are taking notice. Miles' decision has reflected how far the Horned Frogs have grown over just these couple of years. It's a great time to be a fan of TCU women's basketball, and next season cannot come soon enough.