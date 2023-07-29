The USWNT heads into their third group stage game against Portugal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup sitting pretty, having picked up a dominant win versus Vietnam before settling for a 1-1 draw against The Netherlands. The opener made TV history with the second-most views of a group stage game ever at 5.26 million, but the Dutch clash, which was a rematch of the 2019 final, shattered records.

That encounter drew in 6.42 million viewers, the most ever for a Women's World Cup fixture on English TV. Megan Rapinoe was quick to react to the news and essentially said she's been telling everyone to watch the US play already, per The Spun.

“Welp. We been told everyone,” Rapinoe wrote.

After all, the Americans are the defending champions and will be going for their third World Cup title in a row. This is a very talented group that has a ton of popularity around the globe among women. It's not that surprising to see fans tuning into the USWNT vs the Netherlands since that showpiece four years ago was an absolute thrill.

The States currently sit at the top of Group E ahead of the Dutch due to a better goal difference and face the Portuguese next Tuesday. They're still a clear-cut favorite to win the entire tournament and would be the first country to ever win three consecutive World Cups.

As for Rapinoe, she announced prior to the competition that she will retire from football at the end of the NWSL season, which means this is her final FIFA Women's World Cup. The veteran has only played 27 minutes thus far, coming on as a substitute against the Vietnamese.