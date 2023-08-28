The fallout from the Luis Rubiales scandal, involving the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president's controversial actions at the 2023 Women's World Cup, could potentially lead to severe consequences for Spanish football, reported by goal.com. As the scandal continues to escalate, Andreu Camps, the Secretary General of the RFEF, has reportedly requested that UEFA suspend Spanish teams from participating in European competitions.

The scandal revolves around Rubiales' actions during the Women's World Cup final, where he was seen grabbing his crotch in the stands as Spain secured a 1-0 victory over England. During the post-match medal ceremony, he kissed Barcelona striker Jennie Hermoso on the lips, prompting outrage and criticism.

In response to the scandal, all 23 members of Spain's victorious World Cup squad have announced their refusal to represent the national team as long as Rubiales remains in his position. Additionally, 11 members of the coaching staff have resigned. FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and suspended him from all national and international football activities for three months pending a thorough investigation.

The Spanish government has also become involved, seeking the resignation or disqualification of Rubiales. However, this intervention has not been well received by RFEF Secretary General Andreu Camps, who believes that the government's involvement violates UEFA's statutes that emphasize the independence of football associations from third-party influence.

Camps' request to UEFA aims to impose a ban on Spanish teams from participating in European competitions until the situation is resolved. According to UEFA's statutes, any interference in the affairs of an association by external parties could lead to non-recognition of decisions and actions taken by that association.

As the controversy unfolds, UEFA's response remains to be seen. The situation raises questions about the future leadership of Spanish football, with Pedro Rocha, the remaining vice-president after the assembly, now in interim charge. The turmoil surrounding Luis Rubiales' actions and the subsequent reactions could potentially have far-reaching implications for the Spanish football landscape.