The fallout from Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales‘ actions at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final has taken an emotional and dramatic turn, with Angeles Bejar, Rubiales' mother, launching a hunger strike in protest, reported by goal.com. Bejar's hunger strike comes in response to the controversy that emerged after Rubiales grabbed and kissed Barcelona striker Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony following Spain's 1-0 victory over England.

The incident has sparked a firestorm of criticism and led to calls for Rubiales to step down from his position. Several prominent Spanish women's national team players have declared their refusal to play for the national team while Rubiales remains in power. In response to the growing backlash, FIFA has taken the unprecedented step of suspending Rubiales from all football-related activities.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Amid the turmoil, Bejar has emerged as a staunch defender of her son's actions, claiming that the kiss was consensual and that Rubiales is being unfairly targeted. She has called on Jenni Hermoso to “tell the truth” and maintain the version of events she had initially provided, which downplayed the incident.

Bejar has taken her protest to a local church and has pledged to continue her hunger strike “indefinitely, day and night” until she perceives justice to be served. She maintains that her son is “incapable of harming anyone” and is determined to clear his name from what she describes as a “cruel” saga.

As the situation continues to unfold, Bejar's hunger strike adds a new layer of intensity to the ongoing controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales' actions at the Women's World Cup and their impact on the Spanish women's national team and the broader football community.