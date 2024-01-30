This is bound to give fans a sugar high.

The Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka movie can now be streamed digitally.

You can purchase or rent it in 4K Ultra HD at Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Wonka is now available on digital

The Paul King-directed movie is a family musical starring Chalamet in the title role, Willy Wonka. He's a chocolate factory owner based on Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It's a “story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.”

It also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

It was released internationally in IMAX and theaters on December 6, 2023, and in North America on December 15, 2023.

According to Box Office Mojo, it made $194,925,218 domestically and $357,300,000 internationally.

Wonka's sitting at an 83% Tomatometer and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Warner Bros. distributes the film, so it's believed to be available on Max once its theatrical run is over. However, there's no streaming release date. Surely, though, it will end up there in due time.

No worries, though, because you have many other options. It can be purchased for $25 or rented for $20 in video-on-demand places. As mentioned, this includes Apple TV, Prime Video, and others.

Additionally, it's still in theaters, so you can head out, grab some popcorn, and watch it on the big screen.

With good reviews and a successful theatrical run, Wonka is worth watching digitally by any means. Luckily, we have options these days, whether waiting for it on Max, renting, or owning a digital download version. It's all sweet.