When is the Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka coming to Max? The Paul King film is hitting Warner Bros' streaming service sooner than you think.
Warner Bros announced that the new film will make its Max streaming debut on Friday, March 8. That means that subscribers to the streaming service can finally catch the new film after its successful theatrical run that commenced on December 15.
The new Roald Dahl adaptation headlines March's new arrivals on Max.
Max is the newly-renamed Warner Bros streaming service previously known as HBO Max. The name change happened eight months ago in May 2023 nearly three years after the service's initial launch. It is home to the likes of The Last of Us and Game of Thrones.
Wonka
Wonka is the origin story of its titular chocolatier (played by Timothée Chalamet). The film follows him as he attempts to open a chocolate shop at the Galéries Gourmet. His efforts upset some of the long-standing businesses, and he becomes a target of them and law enforcement.
Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant also star in the film.
Paul King, who is known for the first two Paddington films, co-wrote and directed the film. Wonka is the third live-action film based on Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (and first since 2005).
Since its release, Wonka has been a major hit at the box office. It came out just in time for the holidays on December 15, 2023, and made over $608 million at the box office. The film opened to $39 million domestically and legged out to $211 million (and another $396.5 million internationally).