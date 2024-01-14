It's a delicious way to start 2024 for the film.

Wonka continues to treat audiences as it hits $500 million in earnings globally.

The Timothée Chalamet musical raked in $505.3M, Deadline reports. This makes it the highest-grossing film for director Paul King. Even cold weather seems not to stop moviegoers from watching the Roald Dahl-inspired movie.

Wonka tops the $500 million mark at worldwide box office

“With Wonka, Paul King, producer David Heyman and the amazing cast and crew led by Timothée Chalamet have delivered a truly special musical event,” Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who are WB Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs and CEOs, said. “It is incredibly validating to see this film achieve such an exciting milestone. We are grateful to our partners in exhibition for their unwavering support and the audiences around the globe who came out for this big-screen celebration. Congratulations to the filmmakers, cast, and our colleagues around the world — this is a sweet start to 2024.”

The movie is a two-hour musical comedy that tells the origin story of Willy Wonka, an aspiring magician, inventor, and chocolatier.

Along with Chalamet, it stars Calah Lane (Noodle), Keegan-Michael Key (unnamed chief of police), Hugh Grant (Lofty the Oompa-Loompa), Paterson Joseph (Arthur Slugworth), Matt Lucas (Gerald Prodnose), Sally Hawkins (Mrs. Wonka), and many others.

It was released in the United Kingdom on December 8, 2023, and in the United States on December 15. The movie has favorable reviews, too. Currently, it sits at an 83% Tomatometer and 91% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who knew Wonka would be such a sugary success story? It's a treat for audiences they can't get enough of.