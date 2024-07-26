Paramount+'s biggest event this August will make viewers yell, “Cowabunga!” Comicbook.com reported.
The Tale of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set in the universe of the 2023 film Mutant Mayhem. It also serves to connect between the film and the planned sequel.
The series follows the story of the Turtles as they try to navigate their double lives as teenagers and heroes in New York City. The movie's voice actors Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael) and Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neil) are returning to reprise their roles.
Cowabunga!
A still from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem courtesy of Paramount.
The first season will see the hero Turtles separate while facing a villain who plans to do away with all mutants. They need to deal with being alone for the first time in their lives and save mutant kind. Tale of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles debuts Aug. 9.
SEAL Team will make its final bow when it returns for its seventh season. The series follows Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the most elite unit of the Navy SEALs, the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (or DEVGRU). They plan and execute dangerous missions worldwide with very little notice. The show depicts how this intense pressure affects the operators themselves as well as their families. Seal team's seventh and final season premieres Aug. 11.
August is also the month of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars. Twelve fan favorites around the world will represent their countries, competing to become “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” $200,000 grand prize and a spot at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
The queens participating are Alyssa Edwards (US) who placed 6th in season five and 5th in All Stars 2, Athena Likis (Belgium) who was the runner-up in season one of Belgique, Eva Le Queen (Philippines) who came in 3rd in the first season of Drag Race Philippines, Gala Varo (Mexico) who was Drag Race Mexico's season one runner-up, Kitty Scott-Claus (UK) who was the runner up in the UK series three and Kween Kong (Australia) who was the runner-up in season two of Drag Race Down Under.
The other queens are Miranda Lebrão (Brazil) who was the season one runner up of Drag Race Brasil, Nehellenia (Rome) who was the runner up and Miss Congeniality of Drag Race Italia season 2, Pythia (Montreal) season two runner-up of Drag Race Canada, Soa de Muse, (Saint-Denis) Drag Race France season one runner-up, Tessa Testicle (Basel, Switzerland) who placed 8th in Drag Race Germany's first season and Vanity Vain (Linköping) who came in third in Drag Race Sverige season one.
RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres Aug. 16.
Check out the rest of Paramount+'s August lineup:
August 1
- A Time to Kill
- Aeon Flux
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- Almost Famous
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- An Inconvenient Truth
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Barbarella
- Black Sunday
- Breakdown
- Brooklyn's Finest
- Career Opportunities
- Chaplin
- City of God
- Coming to America
- Cop Land
- Cujo
- Daisy Miller
- Double Jeopardy
- Election
- Emma (1996)
- Erin Brockovich
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Fresh
- Full Metal Jacket
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Garfield: The Movie
- Hardcore Henry
- Hearts Beat Loud
- Heist
- Hotel for Dogs
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Irena's Vow
- It Could Happen to You
- Jacob's Ladder
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- Love & Basketball
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster Trucks
- Mousehunt
- Naked Gun (1956)
- Narc
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Orange County
- Paid in Full
- Paper Moon
- Pulp Fiction
- Sabrina (1995)
- Save the Last Dance
- School Daze
- Season of the Witch
- Shaft (2000)
- Shaft (2019)
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Striptease
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- The Aviator
- The Big Short
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Cave
- The Color of Money
- The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
- The Faculty
- The Fighter
- The Frozen Ground
- The Italian Job (1969)
The Kid
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Little Rascals
- The Negotiator
- The Net
- The Perfect Storm
- The Soloist
- The Time Machine
- The Untouchables
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
- The Warriors
- Three Days of the Condor
- Tombstone
- Tommy Boy
- Training Day
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Unforgettable
- We Bought a Zoo
- When Worlds Collide
- Zodiac
August 5
- American Insurrection
- One Life
August 6
- PD True premiere
August 7
- Inside the Factory Season 6
August 9
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
August 10
- Together Together
August 11
- SEAL Team final season premiere
August 12
- Cabin Fever
August 14
- Aerial Italy Season 1
August 16
- Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
- Miss Potter
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere
August 24
- Extra Ordinary
August 26
- Factory Girl
- The Ex
- Sasquatch Sunset
August 27
- Breathe
August 28
- Extreme Airport Africa Season 1