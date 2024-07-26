Paramount+'s biggest event this August will make viewers yell, “Cowabunga!” Comicbook.com reported.

The Tale of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is set in the universe of the 2023 film Mutant Mayhem. It also serves to connect between the film and the planned sequel.

The series follows the story of the Turtles as they try to navigate their double lives as teenagers and heroes in New York City. The movie's voice actors Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael) and Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neil) are returning to reprise their roles.

Cowabunga!

A still from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem courtesy of Paramount.[/caption]

The first season will see the hero Turtles separate while facing a villain who plans to do away with all mutants. They need to deal with being alone for the first time in their lives and save mutant kind. Tale of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles debuts Aug. 9.

SEAL Team will make its final bow when it returns for its seventh season. The series follows Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the most elite unit of the Navy SEALs, the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group (or DEVGRU). They plan and execute dangerous missions worldwide with very little notice. The show depicts how this intense pressure affects the operators themselves as well as their families. Seal team's seventh and final season premieres Aug. 11.

August is also the month of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars. Twelve fan favorites around the world will represent their countries, competing to become “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” $200,000 grand prize and a spot at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The queens participating are Alyssa Edwards (US) who placed 6th in season five and 5th in All Stars 2, Athena Likis (Belgium) who was the runner-up in season one of Belgique, Eva Le Queen (Philippines) who came in 3rd in the first season of Drag Race Philippines, Gala Varo (Mexico) who was Drag Race Mexico's season one runner-up, Kitty Scott-Claus (UK) who was the runner up in the UK series three and Kween Kong (Australia) who was the runner-up in season two of Drag Race Down Under.

The other queens are Miranda Lebrão (Brazil) who was the season one runner up of Drag Race Brasil, Nehellenia (Rome) who was the runner up and Miss Congeniality of Drag Race Italia season 2, Pythia (Montreal) season two runner-up of Drag Race Canada, Soa de Muse, (Saint-Denis) Drag Race France season one runner-up, Tessa Testicle (Basel, Switzerland) who placed 8th in Drag Race Germany's first season and Vanity Vain (Linköping) who came in third in Drag Race Sverige season one.

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars premieres Aug. 16.

Check out the rest of Paramount+'s August lineup:

August 1

A Time to Kill

Aeon Flux

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Almost Famous

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

B.A.P.S.

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbarella

Black Sunday

Breakdown

Brooklyn's Finest

Career Opportunities

Chaplin

City of God

Coming to America

Cop Land

Cujo

Daisy Miller

Double Jeopardy

Election

Emma (1996)

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fresh

Full Metal Jacket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Hardcore Henry

Hearts Beat Loud

Heist

Hotel for Dogs

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Irena's Vow

It Could Happen to You

Jacob's Ladder

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Love & Basketball

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

Naked Gun (1956)

Narc

Once Upon A Time In The West

Orange County

Paid in Full

Paper Moon

Pulp Fiction

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

School Daze

Season of the Witch

Shaft (2000)

Shaft (2019)

Sleeping with the Enemy

Striptease

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Aviator

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Frozen Ground

The Italian Job (1969)

The Kid

The Kid The Lincoln Lawyer

The Little Rascals

The Negotiator

The Net

The Perfect Storm

The Soloist

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Warriors

Three Days of the Condor

Tombstone

Tommy Boy

Training Day

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Unforgettable

We Bought a Zoo

When Worlds Collide

Zodiac

August 5

American Insurrection

One Life

August 6

PD True premiere

August 7

Inside the Factory Season 6

August 9

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

August 10

Together Together

August 11

SEAL Team final season premiere

August 12

Cabin Fever

August 14

Aerial Italy Season 1

August 16

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

Miss Potter

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere

August 24

Extra Ordinary

August 26

Factory Girl

The Ex

Sasquatch Sunset

August 27

Breathe

August 28