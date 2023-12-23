Warner Bros. looks set to dominate the Christmas weekend box office thanks to the combined efforts of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka.

The holidays is not just a time for joy and cheer, it is also a time for some big theatrical releases hoping to cash in on audiences' time off from work and school. Heading into Christmas weekend, it is looking like Warner Bros. is going to be the studio having a very green holiday at the box office thanks to two big tentpole releases.

First is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is projected to bring in around $40 million for its opening weekend domestic box office haul to ring in Christmas according to Deadline. However, the film got off to a relatively slow start as Thursday night previews brought in roughly $4.5 million for the final film in the DCEU.

The other film projected to dominate the Christmas weekend box office is the musical Wonka as it heads into its second weekend at movie theaters. Wonka is projected to bring in around $31 million at the box office over the four-day weekend, giving Warner Bros. the number one and two spots to celebrate the holidays.

WB will get an extra boon from the release of The Color Purple, as well, which is predicted to make around $10 to $12 million for its opening day haul on Christmas.

Between the three films, WB is poised to bring in up to $83 million in box office revenue ahead of New Year's weekend.

The general dominance at the box office for WB doesn't come without some caveats though, specifically with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Jason Momoa's final outing in the DCEU has already met with largely negative reviews from critics and mixed responses from general movie-goers, suggesting audiences may not rush out to see it the way they did for the first film in 2018.

It would also mean yet another superhero flop for 2023, which has not been a kind year for the genre at the box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both did very well, bringing in $381 million and $359 million at the domestic box officer, respectively. DC and Marvel's other releases, such as Blue Beetle and The Marvels, did not fare as well.