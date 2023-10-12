A new trailer for Wonka just dropped, and Timothée Chalamet looks sweet as the iconic chocolatier.

Willy Wonka is headed back to the big screen. 27-year-old Chalamet stars as Wonka, and the cast includes Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

The film was created by Paddington director Paul King and written by Simon Rich. It's based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ronald Dahl's 1964 children's book.

What to expect in Wonka

You'll see a lot of singing and dancing in the film in the new movie. And a ton of chocolate.

Step into a world of pure imagination. ✨ #WonkaMovie – Only in theaters December 15. pic.twitter.com/8YXW5GiVAc — Wonka Movie (@WonkaMovie) October 12, 2023

As for Chalamet's role, the director had nothing but good things to say.

“I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor,” the director said to People back in July.

He also added, “He's incredibly emotionally intelligent and can bring a great deal of emotional truth to the role.”

Regarding his singing and dancing abilities, King said, “It's really a tour de force for him there. He was rehearsing for months before we went to kind of that honing skills, which was a pleasure to watch.”

Timothée Chalamet has received nominations for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and three BAFTA Film Awards throughout his young career, so expect a great performance.

The upcoming Wonka movie is a prequel to the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder. Tim Burton also directed a version of the film in 2005, which starred Johnny Depp.

Get ready for a sugar high on December 15 when Wonka hits theaters.