They're cell phone lock screen official, you guys! If making out during the Beyoncé concert in LA wasn't enough proof for you salacious ingrates, now comes a picture posted by Elle Mexico that captured a view of Kylie Jenner's cell phone lock screen — which featured none other than a selfie of her and Wonka star Timothée Chalamet as he kisses her on the cheek. The cheek, people!

We all know the significance of the image selected for one's cell phone lock screen. It's a window into our soul, the one special image we've chosen to take out of the cloud and bestow upon our electronic appendage for us to view at any given moment. A representation of what's truly valuable and personal to us in these trying times we live in. Or in my case it represents that I never changed the lock screen from the default image of a globe that came pre-set with my iPhone 8 (and I'm also now realizing it represents that it's probably time for me to upgrade to a new cell phone).

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Regardless, henceforth whenever Jenner deems fit to wake her mobile device from the precious slumber of sleep mode, she shall gaze upon the face of her one true love… herself. And also she'll see Timothée Chalamet.

The importance of this news development cannot be overstated, so let's pour into every last detail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE MÉXICO (@elle_mexico)

The earth-shattering instance of monumental historical significance that shall forever live in infamy occurred in Milan, Italy, as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics arrived at Prada's show for Milan's Fashion Week. Then, as Kylie Jenner made the fateful, life-altering, tectonic plate-shifting decision to put on sunglasses, who was there to zoom in on the lock screen of the cell phone clutched in her hand?

I don't know exactly, probably a creepy paparazzi dude. But for this one shining moment, let's call him Hero, because his camera is the priceless device that captured the sacrosanct image of a cheek peck from a young Hollywood lover boy to his reality show heiress lady friend.

We will all surely tell our grandkids someday where we were on this future international holiday, and what it meant to us as a people, a planet, a… third thing. For never was a story of more “whoa!” than this of Jenner and her Chalamet-o.