A week after Matthew McConaughey teased that he and Woody Harrelson might be half-brothers, Harrelson weighs in on the conversation.

On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Woody Harrelson admitted that “there was some veracity to the thought.” While in Greece with McConaughey and his mother, Harrelson brought up the conversation of his father. He mentioned the same thing McConaughey did, that when McConaughey’s mother said she “knew his father,” there was something about the way she said “knew.” Like there was more to it.

As noted previously, the timing for when Harrelson’s father and McConaughey’s mother “knew” each other aligned with McConaughey’s birth. “We went on to unpack this what ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce,” McConaughey said on Kelly Ripa’s podcast. “Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Woody Harrelson mentioned getting a DNA test, but McConaughey refused. He claimed he would be losing a father. Harrelson’s take? “I mean, he feels like he’s losing a father. But I’m like, no you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

This news comes out amid the upcoming release of Harrelson and McConaughey’s new and aptly show, Brother From Another Mother. It’s a show about the strange but heartwarming bond between Harrelson’s and McConaughey’s characters, coming soon to Apple TV.