With Deshaun Watson missing time with a mysterious shoulder injury over the last couple of weeks for the Cleveland Browns, there has been some speculation that Watson does not want to play, and he vehemently denied that notion.

“Why wouldn't I want to play? I just worked my a** off for two years to get back and play,” Deshaun Watson said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

It has been a tumultuous couple of years for Watson, from requesting a trade from the Houston Texans and shortly after having a number of sexual misconduct allegations thrown his way, to being suspended in 2022 and playing poorly since joining the Browns.

The Browns have committed a lot to Watson, and are depending on him performing as a franchise quarterback, like he did when he was with the Texans. That has not happened so far, and Watson's shoulder injury has confused many.

Watson did return briefly for last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but Kevin Stefanski sat him after an injury scare during the game. PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have filled in during Watson's absences.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year, and it did not go well, so Kevin Stefanski turned to PJ Walker, who helped pull out wins against the San Francisco 49ers and Colts.

This week, the Browns are facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road. It will be an interesting test, whether or not Watson plays. Both teams are hopeful to make the playoffs this season.