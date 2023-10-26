Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss their game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Watson will rehab this weekend, per NFL.com national insider Ian Rapoport.

“Here's what we know: first of all, Deshaun Watson not going to play this week against the Seahawks as you mentioned. It is going to be PJ Walker. We also know that Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury which I know was initially reported as a bruise is really a rotator cuff strain,” Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday.

“It's kind of a little more like a baseball injury. Four- to six-week injury. We are now in Week 5 so it doesn't make sense that he's still dealing with it, still strengthening. He is going to spend the week rehabbing,” Rapoport added.

“You mentioned him not re-entering the game. Yes, he did clear the concussion protocol but he's dealing with a shoulder injury – not a head injury – that is why Kevin Stefanski erred on the side of caution and kept his franchise quarterback out of harm's way,” Rapoport concluded.

Rapoport's update is consistent with ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter's. The latter reported on Tuesday Deshaun Watson's rotator cuff injury will sideline him for the next four to six weeks.

The Browns are also dealing with injuries to their running backs corps prior to the Week 8 showdown against the Seahawks. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt sat out practice on Wednesday. The Browns are already without Nick Chubb, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Should Ford and Hunt miss the Seahawks game, the next man up for Cleveland is Pierre Strong, Jr.

Will the Browns win their third game in a row without Deshaun Watson? Stay tuned.