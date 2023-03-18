Puerto Rico and Mexico are facing off on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the World Baseball Classic. The WBC has been the source of extensive controversy this week ever since the Edwin Diaz injury. Before the game Friday, Puerto Rico made sure to pay tribute to the New York Mets star closer who is now out for the MLB season.

Edwin Diaz recently tore his right patellar tendon while celebrating a Puerto Rico win. So the team hung his jersey in the bullpen before today's game against Mexico. 🎥 @BeisbolPR | #WBC2023pic.twitter.com/M0W4jNQKNF — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 17, 2023

The injury occurred after Puerto Rico beat the Dominican Republic in pool play of the WBC. While the team was celebrating the victory, Edwin Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon that will need an extensive recovery.

Discourse surrounding the value of the World Baseball Classic has dominated social media since Wednesday. While many of the opponents to the WBC let their opinions known online, the actual players have been firm in their support of the tournament.

USA stars Mike Trout and Mookie Betts made it very clear how much they enjoy playing for the Stars and Stripes. Their main arguments for playing in the WBC are that injuries are just as likely in spring training and, simply put, the World Baseball Classic is just a lot of fun.

Stars from other countries have been echoing similar sentiments and fans of the game in general are sure to tune in to the rest of the tournament. Other than the injury, the WBC has been filled with electrifying moments that have spanned the globe.

Six teams remain in the World Baseball Classic, including the defending champions USA. If USA is to defend their title, they will have to go through a combination of the likes of Japan, Cuba, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Mexico.