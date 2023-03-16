Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz has been the talk of baseball after he injured his knee in celebration after Puerto Rico topped the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. On Thursday, it was reported that Edwin Diaz is now expected to miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee during the celebration after Puerto Rico’s WBC victory against the Dominican Republic. He will need surgery and is expected to miss the season.”

This is a crushing blow for the Mets as well as Puerto Rico’s run in the WBC, and it has put into question professional players suiting up for the WBC, although that shouldn’t stop them from playing in the event in the future.

The Mets enter the 2023 MLB season with championship aspirations after another aggressive offseason, and Diaz was expected to be a major part of it. In 2022, Diaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves while making the National League All-Star team, so this is a major loss for the Mets.

Mets general manager Billy Epler now has to get to work to find a replacement, and there aren’t many options left with the MLB season just a couple of weeks away from kicking off.

The loss of Edwin Diaz puts the Mets’ hopes into question for the time being, although a loaded roster and talented pitching staff could still be enough to make a deep run with a World Series on their minds.