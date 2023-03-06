“As my physical condition isn’t 100% because of jetlag, I feel a bit worried about missing a pitch over the plate,” Ohtani said about one of his home runs, according to MLB.com. “Still, I was able to get a good swing on a split.”

The 28-year-old is entering a massive year; he’ll play for Japan at the World Baseball Classic starting Wednesday, before joining the Angels for his final year under contract.

Realistically, he could sign a record-breaking extension, be traded by the Angels, or enter free agency which would make him of the most sought after free agents in baseball history.

“Ohtani won AL MVP in 2021, pitching like a quality No. 2 starter while hitting 46 bombs with eight triples, 26 stolen bases, 100 RBI and 103 runs,” wrote Matt Snyder of CBS Sports on Monday.

“Last year, he finished second in MVP voting…Ohtani hit .273/.356/.519 with 30 doubles, six triples, 34 home runs, 95 RBI, 90 runs, 11 steals and he also pitched like an ace, finishing fourth in Cy Young voting.”

A true superstar in every definition of the word, Ohtani figures to make Team Japan one of the favorites to win the tournament when it kicks off later this week.

Although Japan has won two WBC’s, more than any other country, it was the United States who won their maiden title in 2017.

The tournament promises to be a show for baseball fans worldwide, especially as it’s set to be the first one played in six years; the scheduled 2021 WBC was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Shohei Ohtani and Japan will begin the title chase on Mar. 9 at 5 a.m. ET against China.