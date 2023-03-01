Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Mike Trout has been regarded as MLB’s best player over the past decade. However, Trout admitted it is “tough” to maintain his mindset of being the best player amid Shohei Ohtani’s presence, per MLB Network.

“I go out there with one mindset and tell myself I’m the best player on the field at all times,” Trout said. “It’s tough sometimes you got Shohei out there.”

It should be noted that Mike Trout laughed after making his Shohei Ohtani statement.

Ohtani was named MLB’s best player by MLB Network for 2023. Trout checked in at No. 3 on the list, with Aaron Judge being ranked second overall. Ohtani’s ability to pitch and hit makes him one of the most exciting players in all of baseball. Trout and Ohtani reportedly have a strong relationship with one another, with Trout recently stating that he wants to do everything he can to keep Shohei with the Angels for the foreseeable future.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m going to do everything I can to keep Shohei here,” Mike Trout said, per Bob Nightengale.

Ohtani’s looming free agency has been a popular subject of discussion. Many people around the MLB world believe the 2023 season will be his final year with the Angels. But a superstar like Mike Trout may be able to convince him to remain with the ball club.

The Angels can help themselves out by making the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Ohtani would be much likelier to consider re-signing with the Halos if they display winning potential.