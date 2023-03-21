Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With Los Angeles Angeles star Shohei Ohtani making himself available to pitch for Japan in the World Baseball Classic final, the focus of the whole baseball world now turns to Yu Darvish and whether he’ll also make an appearance in the contest.

For those unaware, many expected Darvish to start against Team USA, but the team opted to have Shota Imanaga on the mound to begin the contest. Now, it remains to be seen what Japan plans to do with the San Diego Padres ace, though it doesn’t look like there’s anything hindering Darvish from pitching.

According to Darvish himself, the Padres are allowing him to pitch on the Tuesday showdown, but the bigger question is if he’ll get an opportunity to do so, per Jorge Castillo of LA Timers. It should be remembered that the 36-year-old haven’t played a lot in the World Baseball Classic, so much so that even Padres manager Bob Melvin expressed his concern over his lack of innings.

For what it’s worth, even Team USA manager Mark DeRosa shared his shock over Japan’s choice to not start Darvish.

Of course there is a good chance that Yu Darvish comes out as a relief pitcher for Japan and play for multiple innings like Shohei Ohtani. However, as Darvish himself said, that is not a guarantee.

For now, the Japan faithful and baseball fans in general can only wait and see what the team opts to do against Team USA. One thing is certain, though, Darvish will be ready if his number is called.