Shohei Ohtani was named the World Baseball Classic’s Pool B MVP, per World Baseball Classic on Twitter. Ohtani, who plays for Team Japan, went 6-12 with one home run, three doubles, and 8 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, Ohtani allowed just one hit over four innings while striking out five.

Ohtani’s home run was absolutely electric, as he sent the ball deep into the seats at the Tokyo Dome.

SHOHEI OHTANI 3-RUN HOMER!!!! 💥 📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/KBZ2QtMSVd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

Video via FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

Team Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani, has dealt with minimal problems in Pool B. They are the only 4-0 team in the entire World Baseball Classic, and are on their way to the next round. Team Australia is right behind them with a 3-1 record in Pool B.

Team Venezuela is the only other undefeated team in the WBC.

Shohei Ohtani was one of the most popular baseball players in the world heading into this event. However, he’s truly become the face of the sport during the WBC. He now has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, which is more than fellow superstars such as Mike Trout and Aaron Judge. His immense popularity and unbelievable ability makes him one of the most exciting stars in all of baseball.

Ohtani has a legitimate chance to make $500 million-plus in MLB free agency next offseason. Barring a mid-season contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani will hit free agency and draw the interest of most teams around the league.

For now, the two-way phenom is focused on taking care of business in the World Baseball Classic.