The World Baseball Classic kicked off for Shohei Ohtani and Japan on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Angels’ superstar wasted no time putting his country on his back.

Ohtani pitched four innings of shutout ball on the mound, striking out five batters and giving up just one hit. And he drove in two runs at the plate for the Japanese squad in his first WBC appearance in front of a packed house at the Tokyo Dome.

Japan dominated China 8-1 on the back of Ohtani, proving they have as good a chance as any team in the competition to win it all.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ohtani was given a standing ovation from the home crowd in Tokyo as he approached the plate for his first at-bat, and China put him on base without giving him an opportunity to hit, walking him in four pitches.

The highlight moment of the game for Ohtani came in the bottom of the fourth, when he sent the home crowd crazy with an opposite-field double to score two runs, giving Japan a commanding 3-0 lead.