Lance Lynn, despite struggling in 2022, has been a reliable pitcher throughout the course of his big league career. Team USA is turning to Lynn on Saturday versus Team Venezuela in a must-win World Baseball Classic affair. However, one concerning statistic will catch the attention of fans before the game. Venezuela’s starting lineup has a combined .998 OPS against Lance Lynn in MLB games, per Codify on Twitter.

Here's the lineup Venezuela will use against USA tonight pic.twitter.com/oBIgxFdK2O — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 18, 2023

According to Statmuse, Jose Altuve, Venezuela’s leadoff hitter, is hitting .382 with a 1.029 OPS against Lynn. Salvador Perez, Venezuela’s clean-up hitter, is hitting over .300 with a .969 OPS against Lynn. For the most part, this entire lineup fares well against the Chicago White Sox’s right-hander.

Fortunately for Lance Lynn, he has one of the greatest lineups ever assembled on his side in this World Baseball Classic contest.

Team USA's lineup in tonight's elimination game against Venezuela pic.twitter.com/Y9RGf4aSA4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 18, 2023

With Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt, and Mookie Betts leading the charge, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Lynn receive plenty of run support.

However, Lynn is never one to shy away from the big moment. He won’t let the pressure of the World Baseball Classic intimidate him, and he will not think twice about players from Team Venezuela’s previous success against him.

This is a must-win contest for both sides. But one can argue that the pressure is on Team USA. Although they weren’t technically the favorites heading into the World Baseball Classic, everyone always expects the USA to perform well in baseball.

The USA-Venezuela clash is destined to be competitive. Lance Lynn and Team USA will leave everything on the field.