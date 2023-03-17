Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

New York Mets’ star pitcher Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending injury following Puerto Rico’s World Baseball Classic victory over the Dominican Republic. The injury occurred while Diaz was celebrating with his teammates after getting the final out and helping Puerto Rico advance to the next round. There is no question that Diaz’s injury is devastating for the Mets and the entire baseball world for that matter. However, questions have surfaced about whether or not MLB stars should continue to play in the WBC amid this incident.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at why they must continue to play in the World Baseball Classic.

World Baseball Classic: Baseball is an international game

Believe it or not, baseball is an international game. It is America’s pastime, but plenty of other countries enjoy the sport. Countries such as Japan and China have plenty of baseball. In fact, 46 percent of Japanese households were tuned in at one point to watch the recent Japan-China World Baseball Classic game, per Codify.

The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico game, prior to Edwin Diaz’s injury, was an electric affair. The fans displayed their passion and it felt similar to a World Cup soccer match.

Meanwhile, baseball is growing in countries such as Australia and Great Britain. The World Baseball Classic helps the growth of the game all over the world. And as things stand right now, one of MLB’s biggest directives is to grow the game. It is the primary reason behind all of the rule changes for the 2023 season.

MLB stars competing in the World Baseball Classic draws attention. Shohei Ohtani alone drives traffic. Team USA and Team Dominican Republic’s plethora of superstars gets people talking.

Fans can feel free to argue with this sentiment. However, will they disagree with Diaz’s teammate Francisco Lindor? The Mets and Team Puerto Rico’s shortstop addressed the Diaz injury and it’s impact on the World Baseball Classic, per Marly Rivera.

“I understand how Mets fans are hurting. But while for so many people the regular season is what counts, playing in the WBC means just as much to all of us,” Lindor said. “It is the dream of every Puerto Rican ballplayer to wear Puerto Rico’s colors and to represent our country. And not only Puerto Ricans, but every player in the WBC considers being here the ultimate honor.”

Players from all around the world want to play for their countries. The fact of the matter is that injuries occur. Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury in spring training. Other players have endured freak accidents by simply walking around.

Mets fans have the right to feel disappointed. But telling MLB stars to not play in the World Baseball Classic isn’t the answer.