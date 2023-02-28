Dave Roberts revealed that Gavin Lux, who was expected to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season. Lux posted a message on social media after the news broke.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, means more than you all know!” Lux wrote on Twitter.

Once a highly regarded prospect, Lux had difficulty carving out a consistent role in the big leagues. The Dodgers always featured no shortage of depth which forced Lux into a utility type of role. However, he took over second base duties in 2022. And with Trea Turner signing with the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason, Gavin Lux was set to play shortstop during the 2023 campaign.

Lux suffered the torn ACL while running from second to third base in Monday’s Spring Training game versus the San Diego Padres. The Padres’ third baseman fielded a ground ball and turned to throw to second base. Gavin Lux’s initial reaction was to get out of the way which led to him tumbling to the ground.

Miguel Rojas is expected to take over shortstop for the Dodgers. However, Chris Taylor will also receive shortstop reps. Additionally, Mookie Betts may see time in the infield as well. The trade for Rojas, which came during this past offseason, appears to be crucial now following Gavin Lux’s injury update. Rojas isn’t going to turn any heads with his offensive ability but he’s a strong and reliable defensive option.

Nevertheless, Lux will certainly be missed this season.