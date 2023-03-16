A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Team Puerto Rico pulled off a massive 5-2 win in Pool D play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic Wednesday night over pre-tournament favorites Team Dominican Republic. However, Puerto Rico’s excitement about that victory has been greatly diminished after seeing star pitcher and New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz go down with an apparent lower-body injury while celebrating with the team on the field.

Oh my god. 💔 Edwin Diaz goes down during the team celebration and has to be carried off the field. Awful awful scene in Miami. pic.twitter.com/HRmHI5ywJH — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 16, 2023

Edwin Diaz closed out the game for Puerto Rico and did an amazing job, as he pitched a scoreless inning in the ninth while fanning three Dominican Republic hitters. He immediately got mobbed by his teammates after he recorded the last out, and that’s where the trouble began. It appears that he injured his leg while jumping up and down with his teammates. It is also possible that one of his teammates stepped on him, causing the injury.

Edwin Diaz had to be carried by his teammates off the field and was in a wheelchair on his way to the tunnel. Jeff Passan of ESPN, however, noted that Diaz “acknowledged the crowd” on the way to the locker room.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This can’t be good news not only for Puerto Rico and their chances to win it all in the World Baseball Classic but also for the Mets.

Edwin Diaz is one of the major pieces of the Mets, who just signed him to a massive five-year deal worth $102 million back in November.

With the 2023 MLB season about to kick off later this month, and the Mets kicking it off on Mar. 30 against the Miami Marlins at home, New York could only hope that Edwin Diaz’s injury is not serious enough to force him to miss a considerable amount of time.