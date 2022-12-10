By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Morocco stunned the world of football yet again on Saturday after taking down Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their quarterfinal match. The African side has now booked their spot in the semifinal against France, who themselves emerged with a 2-1 victory over England just hours after Morocco’s win. At this point, PSG teammates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will need to set their friendship aside as they battle on the pitch for a place in the final.

For his part, it seems that Hakimi is already playing mind games with his club teammate. Moments after France’s historic win over England, the PSG right-back took to Twitter to send a special message for Mbappe:

See you soon my Friend ❤️🤝🏽 @KMbappe — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 10, 2022

Seems innocent enough, right? Well, what you can be sure of is that both men will be doing all that they can to help their team beat the opposition when they face off on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Mbappe also shared a photo with Hakimi as the two enjoyed the festivities of the World Cup Finals in Qatar. I’m pretty sure they won’t be this friendly when they battle each other in the semifinal:

Interestingly enough, France has utilized Kylian Mbappe in the left wing behind goal-scoring machine Olivier Giroud. For his part, Hakimi plays right-back for Morocco which means that he will be faced with the unenviable task of trying to contain his PSG teammate on Wednesday.

France is going to be the heavy favorite to come out of this semifinal matchup, but what cannot be denied is that Morocco won’t be going down without a fight.