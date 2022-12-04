By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

France are one of the favorites to walk away with the World Cup this year, which would be a monumental achievement considering they won the previous World Cup back in 2018. While star striker Kylian Mbappe gets all the attention for being France’s top player, and rightfully so, his striker partner, Olivier Giroud, continues to score at a prolific rate for his home nation.

Giroud opened the scoring in France’s Round of 16 matchup against Poland, and in the process, he rewrote the history books for French soccer. Giroud’s goal against Poland was the 52nd goal he had scored in his career for the French national team, which broke a tie with French legend Thierry Henry. Giroud now stands alone as France’s all-time goal scorer thanks to his huge opening strike against Poland.

GIROUD DOES IT 🇫🇷 With this goal Olivier Giroud becomes the France men's national team all-time leading scorer 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YFm8503bKq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022

Giroud has never been the flashiest player, but he always finds a way to get the ball in the back of the net. Even in his age 36 season, Giroud has remained as prolific as ever, and has to be regarded as one of the top goalscorers in the world as a result. This latest accomplishment proves that he is ridiculously underrated by soccer fans all around the world.

With Giroud and Mbappe leading France from the top, they are going to be a very tough team to beat in this tournament. France is looking to become the third nation to repeat as World Cup champions, and the first since Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962. If Giroud keeps playing at this high level, there’s a decent chance that he will be able to help rewrite another page of the history books later on in this tournament.