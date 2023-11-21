Ahead of Brazil vs Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil's coach acknowledged his team's fear about facing Lionel Messi

As the highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina approaches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Brazil's coach Fernando Diniz has openly acknowledged his team's fear about facing the iconic Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The showdown is set to take place at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium, promising an intense battle between the two football giants.

Diniz, mindful of Messi's exceptional skills and decision-making prowess on the field, expressed the Selecao's concerns in a pre-match press conference. Brazil has encountered a challenging start in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, securing only two victories in their initial five matches. Currently positioned fifth in the standings, they trail behind Argentina, who leads the table.

Vinicius Jr will be notably absent from Brazil's lineup due to a muscle problem, creating an opportunity for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus to assume a crucial role in the team's attacking front. Jesus, returning after nearly a month of injury-related absence, aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming clash.

Coach Diniz emphasized the inevitability of being wary when facing a player of Messi's caliber, acknowledging the need for Brazil to focus on their own game while strategically addressing the considerable creative capacity possessed by the Argentine superstar. Messi, a 36-year-old Ballon d'Or winner, is expected to play a pivotal role for Argentina in the crucial qualifier.

Post these qualifying games, Messi is anticipated to enjoy a well-deserved break. There are speculations about a potential pre-season friendly between his club, Inter Miami, and his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, in 2024, preceding the commencement of the new MLS season. As Brazil prepares to face the Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the World Cup qualifier, football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the outcome of this fiercely contested battle between two football powerhouses.