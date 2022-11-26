Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Brazil fully lived up to expectations as the World Cup favorite on Friday, running out as 2-0 winners against Serbia on Thursday thanks to a brace from Richarlison, who arguably scored the goal of the tournament in the process.

But, they also lost Neymar to a brutal ankle injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the group stages at the very least. That’s a devastating blow for Tite’s side considering just how important the PSG star is to their frontline. And if this latest post from the 30-year-old is any indication, it could take some time for his ankle to completely heal.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

Neymar shows his injuried ankle on Instagram 🚨📸🇧🇷 #Qatar2022pic.twitter.com/VemjXu3VEM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2022

Far from ideal for Brazil and Neymar but to be honest, this squad is arguably the deepest in the entire World Cup. There is so much quality on their bench that can step up and fill in for their talisman for the time being, from Bruno Guimarães to Rodrygo to Fred, among others.

The Brazilians looked the part against the Serbs, overwhelming their backline, especially in the second half. Now, they prepare for a matchday two clash with Switzerland on Monday, who Selecao also played in the group stages four years ago in Russia. That fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. The Swiss won their opening game as well, beating Cameroon 1-0.

Neymar is the second-best scorer in Brazil’s history with 75 goals behind the legend himself, Pele. He netted 77 times during his time with the national team. There is no question this side needs Neymar if they’re going to go all the way in Qatar but given the talent that Tite has to choose from, the attack should be able to get by without him…for now.