Brazil is the clear-cut favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and they’re proving just why on Thursday in their first game against Serbia. After Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison got Selecao off the mark in the second half, he found the back of the net again just 11 minutes later in acrobatic fashion. Just take a look at this wonderful finish, which could end up being the goal of the tournament:

Twitter went berserk after Richarlison’s absolute stunner. Here are some of the reactions:

The touch and the perfect hit is everything. Some world-class control from the Brazil No. 9, who was making his World Cup debut. While he’s yet to score a Premier League goal for Spurs this term, Richarlison is truly a star for his country, already netting 18 times.

Brazil took some time to get going but once the second period rolled around, they took control. It’s been a rather unpredictable World Cup thus far, with heavyweights such as Germany and Argentina losing. That will be a sight for sore eyes for the Brazilians, who are looking to go all the way.

With so much quality in their squad, there is no question Tite’s side should be one of the last teams standing in Qatar. And if Richarlison continues to flourish in the final third, he could even win a Golden Boot. Wouldn’t that be something?

Brazil is back in action on Monday against Switzerland, who they also played in the 2018 group stages in Russia, settling for a 1-1 draw.