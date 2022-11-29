Published November 29, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Iran in their final group stage game of the 2022 World Cup Tuesday. Christian Pulisic found the back of the net in the 38th minute. That proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory. However, Pulisic was injured on the goal as he went crashing into the keeper in net.

Upon replays, it appeared Pulisic might have been hit in the groin area. He lay on the ground for a couple minutes, unable to celebrate the goal. Eventually he was helped to the locker room. Pulisic was reportedly sent to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The question everyone’s minds now is will he be available for Saturday’s knockout stage game.

ESPN captured his thoughts from the hospital.

Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran 🦅🇺🇸 (via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/zUM0Ewhbxw — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

‘So (expletive) proud of my guys. I’ll be ready Saturday, don’t worry,” Pulisic posted.

The U.S. star will be needed as they will face one of the better nations in the World Cup, The Netherlands. The USMNT has not faced The Netherlands since 2015, when they won the international competition 4-3. But this is for obviously much higher stakes.

The only goal that the United States has conceded in the tournament thus far was a penalty kick against Wales. They shut out both England and Iran. The former is particularly impressive considering England has scored nine goals in their other two matches. But Christian Pulisic is likely going to be needed to win this game.

Cody Gakpo and The Netherlands side is very dangerous and might be the biggest challenge yet.