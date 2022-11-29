Published November 29, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

That sensational feeling early Tuesday morning heading into the afternoon as an American was one many won’t forget. The USMNT advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup once again after taking down Iran 1-0.

Be sure to check out our World Cup odds series, for more insight on ClutchPoints betting.

Heading into the tournament, the USA was (+15000) to win the World Cup. After advancing to the next round, the USA now sits at (+9000) to lift the trophy. This is great value for a team that has played very well in each of their first three matches.

Here are the World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Eight years ago, the United States lost to Belgium in the Round of 16 which was the last time they played a WC match prior to this year. It’s been a long eight years but this squad looks ready and has a chance to go deep into this tournament.

The first task is done but the job isn’t over. The Netherlands awaits in what will be a tough opponent for the boys in blue to face. The Dutch won Group A after finishing with seven points and were clearly the top team in that group.

The odds will get shorter and shorter the more the USA advance so if you believe in the boys in blue then place a wager at (+9000).