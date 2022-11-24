Published November 24, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Portugal side during the World Cup has been knocking at the door in their opener against Ghana seemingly all game. It finally came to fruition as Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Portugal now leads 1-0 in search of three points in the group stage.

Ronaldo drew the penalty on a questionable call in the box. He got to the ball first but there was minimal contact, leaving many to question the call online. Nevertheless, Ronaldo made some incredible history with the PK goal. He became the first man in soccer history to score a goal in five separate World Cups, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Cristiano Ronaldo #POR is the first man to score at 5 #FIFAWorldCup tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022). He joins Marta #BRA and Christine Sinclair #CAN, who scored at 5 FIFA Women's World Cups. pic.twitter.com/DJiE1fI3Cw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 24, 2022

Marta for Brazil and Christine Sinclair for Canada are two women who have also accomplished that feat.

Ronaldo has now scored in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Despite the individual success, Ronaldo is still in search of the ultimate prize; winning the World Cup.

The best finish for Portugal throughout their history is third place, back in 1966. But since Ronaldo joined the squad, they have only made it past the Round of 16 once. That was back in 2006 when they finished fourth with Germany taking home the trophy. Ronaldo and the Portuguese side lost in the round of 16 in 2010 and failed to get out of the group stage in 2014.

It’s been a very tumultuous time for Ronaldo at the club level. He was recently released from Manchester United after a brief tenure there that left fans furious.

Portugal would go on to win 3-2 after a flurry of late goals from both sides, earning three points. They are still to play Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.