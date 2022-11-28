Published November 28, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

While Brazil faced off with Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, they were without their best player in Neymar as the star winger continues to deal with an ankle injury. While Neymar wasn’t on the field, the superstar could be seen in the crowd cheering on his team. Only, it wasn’t actually Neymar. A surprisingly convincing Neymar impersonator was spotted walking the streets of Qatar and getting some attention in the stands during Brazil’s match, with fans flocking to him for photos.

Fake neymar in stand pic.twitter.com/6xyZLN9FRJ — Charlie (@afccharlie) November 28, 2022

It’s hard to deny how accurate the fake Neymar looks, with similar tattoos and facial hair as Brazil’s superstar attacker. The real Neymar, however, was back at his hotel room watching the match on TV while continuing to rest up his ankle in hopes of returning to action during the tournament’s knockout stages.

Still, the doppelganger/impersonator made the most of his looks, getting loads of attention while strolling around Qatar, and having loads of fans crowding him in the stands in order to try to get a photo.

There’s a fake Neymar walking around Qatar 😂 pic.twitter.com/0AOtfMxG3J — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 27, 2022

Neymar suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury during the win over Serbia in Brazil’s first World Cup action. He was fouled nine times in the match. He’s been ruled out for the remainder of the group-stage fixtures for Brazil but is hopeful of making his return during the knockout stages, assuming Brazil qualifies.

While he’s at the hotel resting up for his return, this lookalike fan was making the most of his absence, pretending that Neymar himself had made the trip down to the stadium to watch from the stands.