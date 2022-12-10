By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

France is now just two wins away from reclaiming the World Cup trophy. This is after they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a now-heartbroken England side on Saturday in the quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup.

By doing so, France was able to break a curse that has now ended after more than two decades. The French are the first defending champs to progress to the semifinal since 1998:

France is the first defending champion to advance to semifinals since Brazil in 1998 pic.twitter.com/hdbyTaYhf3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2022

Incidentally, France was also part of that final, and they ended up winning that tournament altogether following a historic 3-0 win over Brazil. Are the French going to lift the trophy for just the third time in their nation’s history this year?

Standing in their way is Morocco who once again shocked the football world by ending the World Cup hopes of Portugal on Saturday. This also meant the end of the line for Ronaldo, who has now officially played his last game in the World Cup.

France is going to be heavily favored in their semifinal match against Morocco, but like we’ve seen so many times in this tournament, this is by no means a sure win. Morocco has pulled off the biggest upsets in the World Cup thus far, and they’re hoping that their fairy-tale run does not end on Wednesday against France.

For their part, the French are now looking to secure a berth in the final with a win against Morocco. They are hoping to face off against the winner of the other semifinal match between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and the 2018 runners-up Croatia.