By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

What an absolutely bonkers World Cup it has been in 2022. In one of the biggest elimination upsets in the history of the 98-year-old tournament, Morocco stunned Portugal with a hard fought 1-0 win to reach the first semifinal in the country’s history.

In a genuine tilt in the axis of world football, Morocco is the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo could get one past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who has been incredible all tournament long and the MVP of the African nation thus far on their incredible road to the semifinal.

It was a back-and-forth match for most of the game, but Portugal pressed in the second half, and Bounou made some phenomenal saves en route to the victory. Morocco knocked off two of the most prolific teams in World Cup history, dispatching a strong Spain squad before knocking off Portugal today.

Only three countries outside of Europe and South America have advanced to a World Cup semifinal: the United States in 1930, South Korea in 2002, and Morocco in 2022. Truly unbelievable.

Ronaldo exited the field in tears, with his World Cup dreams surely ended forever in the loss. Morocco will advance to face the winner of France and England on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears as his Portugal side were knocked out by Morocco. 😢 pic.twitter.com/O0BLa84MxZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 10, 2022

Argentina and Croatia already advanced to the first semifinal on Tuesday. The win set Twitter ablaze, as soccer fans across the world continue to react to one of the most improbable World Cups in recent memory.

The end of Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup dream 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/sPg4Egiu6F — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 10, 2022

✅ First African nation to get a World Cup point

✅ First African nation to qualify from a group

✅ First African World Cup semi-finalist Historic from #MAR 👏 pic.twitter.com/zkpBMhsbiS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 10, 2022

Morocco have done it! They reach the World Cup semi-finals and end the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.#BBCWorldCup#BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 10, 2022