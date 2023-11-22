Lionel Messi, Argentina's football icon, faced a dual challenge during the World Cup qualifier against Brazil

Lionel Messi, Argentina's football icon, faced a dual challenge during the World Cup qualifier against Brazil, reported by GOAL. Besides battling an adductor injury, Messi spoke out against the police violence that marred the pre-match environment at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium.

Messi, in a post-match interview with TyC Sports, revealed that the players deliberately retreated to the dressing room before the game due to the authorities' harsh response to reported booing by Albiceleste supporters during the Brazilian national anthem. The football star emphasized the impact of the disturbing scenes on the players, stating, “There were players who had families there. You think about your family, you don't really know what is happening, and you are more focused on that than on playing a game. We saw how they were beating people; something awful could have happened.”

Despite the pre-match turmoil, Messi showcased resilience, enduring 78 minutes on the field before being substituted for Angel Di Maria. He hinted at the physical toll, saying, “[It was] an adductor discomfort. It was my last game [in 2023], and I have time to get well and start the year with everything. I'm going to prepare to have a great year, have a great preseason, and start from scratch.”

The match concluded in a narrow 1-0 victory for Argentina, with Nicolas Otamendi securing the crucial goal. This win solidified Argentina's top position in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, leaving Brazil in sixth place. Despite this triumph, Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's coach, hinted at questioning his future in post-match discussions, introducing an element of uncertainty to the team's leadership.

As Lionel Messi enters a well-deserved rest period, his return to MLS action with Inter Miami awaits in the upcoming year. The prospect of a friendly against perennial rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr remains uncertain, with recent refutations from Miami casting doubt on such arrangements.