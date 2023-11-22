Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni hints at a potential resignation after securing a victory vs. Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers

In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Scaloni, the mastermind behind Argentina‘s recent World Cup triumph, dropped a bombshell hinting at a potential resignation after securing a momentous 1-0 victory over traditional rivals Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers, reported by GOAL.

The match, played amid a hostile atmosphere at Maracana, witnessed Argentina overcoming adversities, with Nicolas Otamendi's decisive goal propelling them to the top of their qualifying group, boasting an impressive eight-point lead over Brazil.

However, the celebratory mood was overshadowed by off-field chaos, as police clashes with Albiceleste supporters led to significant delays in the match. Post-game, Scaloni, despite orchestrating a historic win, appeared contemplative about his coaching future. Addressing reporters, he stated, “I have to think a lot about what to do. It's not goodbye, but the bar is very high. This group demands you permanently. This team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and be well.”

The unexpected revelation has sent shockwaves through the football community, prompting speculation about Scaloni's potential departure. While the recent triumph showcased Argentina's resilience following a setback against Uruguay, Scaloni's introspective comments cast uncertainty over the team's upcoming campaigns in the Copa America and World Cup. Moreover, the future of iconic player Lionel Messi with the national team could be influenced by Scaloni's decision.

While Scaloni's words fall short of a definitive resignation, the circumstances surrounding his statement, particularly the off-the-field violence at Maracana, add layers of complexity to the situation. Argentina's passionate fans will anxiously await further developments, hoping that their World Cup-winning coach will continue to lead the team through future challenges and successes.