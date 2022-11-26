Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Who else than Lionel Messi? Stuck in a scoreless draw with Mexico on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup, the Argentina superstar produced the goods to keep his side’s dreams alive, scoring an absolute stunner from the top of the box in signature Messi fashion.

Just take a look at this thumping hit:

MESSI WHAT AN INSANE GOAL pic.twitter.com/A3YimrDeBx — MC (@CrewsMat10) November 26, 2022

Wow. It’s only fitting that Messi was the one to keep Argentina alive. A draw would make their chances of progressing very slim and a defeat instantly eliminates the South American giants from advancing to the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

Credit to Angel Di Maria for the creative pass to find Lionel Messi at the top of the box in the first place. The PSG star then saw that Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa was impeded, using that to his advantage as he picked his spot and smashed it into the bottom right corner.

Argentina have enjoyed most of the possession in this match against Mexico and truly deserved to find a goal. After such a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, they needed to respond. At the time of writing, there are about 10 minutes left. The Argentines will be looking to hold on and potentially even add another insurance goal to seal the three points.

Next up, they face Poland in their final group stage game, who just beat the Saudis 2-0 on Saturday. You better believe Lionel Messi will play a key part in that match as well in order to solidify their spot in the last 16.