Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup champion. And Twitter was quick to crown him as the greatest of all time after he finally checked off the ultimate accomplishment in world soccer. This was Messi’s fifth World Cup, and despite winning virtually every other award and accolade on the planet, Messi and Argentina had never won in the World Cup Final. That all changed Sunday when Messi scored two goals and coolly slotted home Argentina’s first penalty kick in the shootout vs. Kylian Mbappe and France.

The penalty shootout victory will go down in history as one of the greatest games of all time, and Twitter wasted no time with its declaration that Messi was officially the GOAT.

The greatest World Cup of all time paired with the greatest player of all time. Soccer fans were truly treated to a brilliant final in Qatar.

This game will truly live on for the ages. “Epic” is perhaps the best and only way to describe what fans witnessed on Sunday between Lionel Messi and Argentina, and Kylian Mbappe and France.

While the teams and players will look significantly different four years from now, fans already beginning to look toward the 2026 World Cup. Will Lionel Messi be playing in it, though?

Does Messi’s reign as the GOAT end with soccer? Or did he just stake his claim for the greatest athlete in any sport of all time? That may be the next discussion, while Cristiano Ronaldo fans wipe their tears.

That’s the face of pure joy, knowing he’s a world champion, and the true greatest to ever do it.

What a moment for Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his glorious career finally reached its pinnacle.