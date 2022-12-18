By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup champion. And Twitter was quick to crown him as the greatest of all time after he finally checked off the ultimate accomplishment in world soccer. This was Messi’s fifth World Cup, and despite winning virtually every other award and accolade on the planet, Messi and Argentina had never won in the World Cup Final. That all changed Sunday when Messi scored two goals and coolly slotted home Argentina’s first penalty kick in the shootout vs. Kylian Mbappe and France.

The penalty shootout victory will go down in history as one of the greatest games of all time, and Twitter wasted no time with its declaration that Messi was officially the GOAT.

Greatest World Cup of all-time. That’s a proper finish. Messi really is the GOAT…wow… — Michael Walton (@ZenMasterMike) December 18, 2022

The greatest World Cup of all time paired with the greatest player of all time. Soccer fans were truly treated to a brilliant final in Qatar.

Argentina are your World Cup champions, winning the best final in the history of this sport. Can't even begin to explain how insane that game was. The smile on Messi's face as he waves to the crowd, the sheer joy and relief and the tears Argentina players are shedding. Epic. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 18, 2022

This game will truly live on for the ages. “Epic” is perhaps the best and only way to describe what fans witnessed on Sunday between Lionel Messi and Argentina, and Kylian Mbappe and France.

One of the best sporting events I’ve ever seen, from start to finish. Unreal drama. The world’s two best players going head to head. Incredible. Can’t wait to see it in person in four years. ⚽️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

While the teams and players will look significantly different four years from now, fans already beginning to look toward the 2026 World Cup. Will Lionel Messi be playing in it, though?

Messi was already the 🐐 in that sport. This tournament made his case for 🐐 athlete, period — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) December 18, 2022

Does Messi’s reign as the GOAT end with soccer? Or did he just stake his claim for the greatest athlete in any sport of all time? That may be the next discussion, while Cristiano Ronaldo fans wipe their tears.

Lionel Messi cements himself as the GOAT for eternity. pic.twitter.com/TEF0VhJgFE — Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) December 18, 2022

That’s the face of pure joy, knowing he’s a world champion, and the true greatest to ever do it.

What a moment for Lionel Messi and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his glorious career finally reached its pinnacle.