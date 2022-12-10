By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Lionel Messi couldn’t hide his delight after Argentina beat the Netherlands in a spine-chilling World Cup quarterfinal showdown on Friday.

The Argentines got up 2-0 in the 73rd minute after Messi converted a penalty, and at that point, it looked like they were on their way to an easy win. However, two late goals from Wout Weghorst in a span of 20 minutes allowed the Dutchmen to tie the game and force extra period.

Both teams were unable to find the back of the net in extra time, pushing the game to be decided on penalties. La Albiceleste eventually won the shootout 5-4, thanks to goalkeeper Emi Martinez saving two spot kicks from the Netherlands.

Hours after the contest, Messi took it to Instagram to celebrate the win and the fact that they are now heading to the semifinals.

“Impressive how the whole team fought, once again together and knowing how to suffer on the court. We’re among the top four in the world, let’s fucking go!!!!!!” Messi wrote as translated on Instagram.

For what it’s worth, in his postgame interview, Lionel Messi did share how difficult it was for them to take down the Netherlands. He also shared how they shouldn’t have allowed the game to go the distance after gaining a two-goal lead with less than 20 minutes to go.

“A lot of joy and relief. It wasn’t to go to penalty kicks. We suffered too much for how it all happened. But the it’s the quarter finals of the World Cup. Going through is the most beautiful and impressive thing,” Messi said of the win.

Clearly, at the end of the day though, Messi is just relieved that they survived what could be said as their toughest test yet in the World Cup.