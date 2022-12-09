By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Argentina was on its way to an easy 2-0 win over the Netherlands, and then it didn’t. Naturally, Lionel Messi was stunned by the shocking turn of events in the World Cup.

Messi, who was sensational in the game with a goal and an assist, admitted that the match shouldn’t have ended in a penalty shootout. After Nahuel Molina broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, Argentina dominated the contest. They even extended their lead with a 73rd-minute strike from Messi via penalty and everyone thought it was over at that point.

Everyone except the Dutchemen, of course. Two goals from Wout Weghorst in a span of 20 minutes (including added time) allowed the Netherlands to force extra time and eventually the penalty shootout. Argentina ended up winning on pens, 4-3, but it’s definitely not the way the team thought it would win after getting an early lead.

Despite the scare they got late in the showdown, though, Messi is just thankful to win and move on to the next round. They got another lease for life, and that’s what matters now for him and La Albiceleste.

“A lot of joy and relief. It wasn’t to go to penalty kicks. We suffered too much for how it all happened. But the it’s the quarter finals of the World Cup. Going through is the most beautiful and impressive thing,” Messi said of the win, via reporter Roy Nemer.

Sure enough, at the end of the day, the fact remains that Argentina is going to the semifinals. Lionel Messi certainly couldn’t wish anything more than that after they almost blew out their lead and lost.

Hopefully, though, the Argentines learned their lesson and they would be able to protect their lead better the next time they have it.