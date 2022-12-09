By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While Neymar and Brazil lost to Croatia on pens in their World Cup quarterfinals showdown, national team legend Pele remains proud of what the superstar has accomplished for his country.

Neymar actually tied Pele’s international goal tally (77) for Brazil when he scored in extra time and broke the deadlock to give them a 1-0 lead against Croatia. Unfortunately for the Selecao, Croatia didn’t back down and tied the game in the 117th minute with a thrilling strike from Bruno Petkovic.

The Croatians eventually moved on to the semis after edging the mighty Brazilians in the penalty shootout 4-2.

Despite the defeat, Pele has nothing but kind words to say to Neymar. He showed his appreciation for the 30-year-old striker who has consistently worn the Brazil jersey with pride and class.

“I saw you grow up, I cheered for you every day and finally I can congratulate you on equaling my number of goals with the Brazilian National Team. We both know that it’s much more than a number. Our greatest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our colleagues in the profession today, the next generations and most of all inspire all who love our sport,” Pele wrote on Instagram

“Unfortunately, the day is not the happiest for us, but you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become. I’ve learned as time goes by the more our legacy grows. My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has come close to it until now. U got there boy This values the greatness of your Neymar Jr.

Pele, who made headlines recently due to concerns about his health condition, also shared his hope that Neymar’s work for Brazil will inspire many more young fans to “defy what seems impossible.”

Talks about Neymar’s potential retirement from international play surfaced following the World Cup defeat, especially since the striker himself said previously that it could be his final appearance in the tournament. Nonetheless, Pele believes we are still going to see more from Neymar in the future.

“His legacy is far from over. Keep inspiring us all I will continue to punch the air of happiness with every goal you score, as I did in every match I saw you on the field,” Pele added.

It was undoubtedly a heartbreaking way for Brazil to leave the tournament. But as Pele said, what Neymar has done for his country will never be forgotten.