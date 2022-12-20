By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brazilian legend Ronaldo shared his love and admiration for Lionel Messi after the superstar led Argentina to the World Cup win against France.

Messi and Argentina took down Kylian Mbappe and France in the electrifying final that ended in a penalty shootout. The Argentines took a 2-0 lead, but France came roaring back in the final 10 minutes and tied the game behind back-to-back Mbappe goals in a span of one minute.

La Pulga scored again for the Argentines in extra time, but Mbappe completed his hat trick to keep France alive. In the end, though, Messi and Argentina came up big in the shootout to take the nation’s first World Cup title in 36 years.

After the thrilling battle, Ronaldo took to Twitter to congratulate Messi for winning the only silverware missing from his trophy case. He also heaped praise on the 35-year-old for being an inspiration for a whole generation of football players.

“I saw a lot of Brazilians – and people from all over the world – rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. Congratulations Messi!” the Brazilian icon said.

For what it’s worth, though, it doesn’t look like it’s “farewell” time for Lionel Messi despite Ronaldo’s message.

While Messi did say previously that he’s going to retire from international duty after the 2022 World Cup, he appeared to have a change of heart after Argentina’s historic victory.

“No, I’m not gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with Argentina shirt,” Messi said on the retirement talks.

Still, Ronaldo’s message stands. Whenever Messi retires from international football, his place in history is already cemented.