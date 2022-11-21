Published November 21, 2022

By Tim Crean · 4 min read

In the 2022 World Cup’s Group D, play kicks off on Tuesday, November 22, at 8:00 am ET, with the No. 10 team in the FIFA World Rankings, Denmark, taking on the 30th-ranked team, Tunisia. It’s time to continue our soccer odds series with a Denmark-Tunisia prediction and pick.

Both these teams have a good chance to beat the No. 38-ranked Australia when they play them later in the Group Stage, and there’s a good chance that both lose to the defending World Cup champions, France (although Denmark has had their number lately). That means that this first game could determine which team, Denmark or Tunisia, joins France in moving on from Group D into the knockout round.

In this World Cup odds piece, we will look at the odds of the match, discuss why Denmark could win, how Tunisia could win, and then make our picks for this Group D showdown.

Here are the Denmark-Tunisia World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Denmark-Tunisia Odds

Denmark: -185

Tunisia: +600

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: +132

Under 2.5 Goals: -162

Why Denmark Will Beat Tunisia

If you don’t know the story of Denmark star Christian Eriksen, don’t worry. You can read about it here, and you will likely hear about it every time you tune in to a Denmark match during the 2022 World Cup.

The Danes’ best player suffered a cardiac incident on the pitch during Euro 2020 (held in 2021 due to COVID-19) and almost died. With their leader sidelined, Denmark banded together, got out of their group, and made a run to the semifinals, losing to England in a shootout.

Now a year older, wiser, and with Eriksen back healthy and in the squad, Denmark is ready to again make a big international tournament run.

Barcelona center-back Andreas Christensen is battling an injury and may not be ready for this game, but Denmark still has enough talent to outclass Tunisia on the field.

Eriksen is playing some of his best ball right now with Manchester United and paired with Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Sevilla’s Thomas Delaney in the middle, the Danes can do some damage. It will be up to this midfield group to control the middle of the field vs. a Tunisia side with an incredibly strong midfield itself.

If this trio can get even a little help up front from forwards like Espanyol’s Martin Braithwaite and Sevilla’s Kasper Dolberg, they should be able to take care of Tunisia, although this likely won’t be a blowout either way.

Why Tunisia Will Beat Denmark

Tunisia might be small, but they are no pushovers. They boast one of the best midfields in Africa, with Ellyes Skhiri of Cologne and 25-year-old Aissa Laidouni — who is poised for a move from Hungary to a big European league — leading the way.

With these two, manager Jalel Kadri will have his pick of Manchester United teenager (19) Hannibal Mejbri, on loan at Birmingham City, or 23-year-old Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who could also move from the Tunisian league to Europe following the World Cup. Together with Skhiri and Laidouni, either Mejbri or Romdhane should have the freedom to be a playmaker.

If this group can win the battle against the talented Denmark midfield, it would give Tunisia a real shot to pick up the three points. However, the key would still be getting the ball past veteran Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

That duty will fall to Montpellier’s Wahbi Khazari, who Premier League fans might remember for his time at Sunderland.

A single moment of brilliance from Khazari followed by the Tunisian midfield dominating the match is a recipe for success for the Tunisian squad and could absolutely win them the game vs. Denmark.

Final Denmark-Tunisia Prediction & Pick

The countries and football programs of Denmark and Tunisia are remarkably similar. Both are smaller countries on their respective continents, and despite the size and population deficits, they both field top teams in their region.

The midfield battle between these two teams will be fascinating to watch and will have a large impact on the match. However, it is the team that can figure out how to take the midfield service and put the ball in the net that will win this game.

While neither team has an international superstar at striker, Kasper Dolberg has been better for his national team than his club teams in recent years. Even though he’s struggled since moving to Sevilla this season, look for the big Dane to be the one to put in the goal that earns his country a 1-0 victory and three points in their opening 2022 World Cup match.

Final Denmark-Tunisia Prediction & Pick: Denmark (-185); Under 2.5 goals (-162)