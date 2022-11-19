Published November 19, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The USA is looking to redeem itself and past mistakes as they face off with Wales in a Group B clash against Wales. It’s time to look at our World Cup odds series with a USA-Wales prediction and pick.

The Americans return to the FIFA World Cup after missing it in 2018. Ironically, it was the first time they failed to qualify for a World Cup since 1986. The USA has not recently made a strong case for itself as a contender. Unfortunately, they struggled through the qualifiers, and there were issues during the octagonal round of the CONCACAF. The USA has made 10 World Cup appearances but never advanced deep enough to make an impact. Ultimately, they struggled to garner any good bounce and often found themselves eliminated early. Their best showing was a semifinals appearance in 1930. Will this year be different?

Wales is a team many do not see accomplishing anything in this tournament. Ultimately, it will be their first World Cup appearance since their only showing in 1958. Wales finished second in the group stage, overcoming Austria and Ukraine. Now, they look to build on that momentum and ride an underdog story into the round of 16. Can Wales stun the world and finish in the top two in the group stage?

There is more pressure on the Americans to take care of Wales. However, their struggles during the qualifiers have raised some doubt about whether they can deliver in the group stage and make it to the Round of 16.

Here are the USA-Wales World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: USA-Wales Odds

USA: +150

Wales: +220

Draw: +195

Over 2.5 Goals: +162

Under 2.5 Goals: -198

Why USA Will Beat Wales

The Americans have some motivation after failing to qualify in 2014. Significantly, they have plenty of new players to bring on. Manager Gregg Berhalter looks to employ a 4-3-3 formation to capitalize off the talent he brings through. Conversely, he has youth that might deter any hopes of glory.

Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Brendan Aaronson are the new kids on the block. Moreover, they have the complicated task of leading the USA out of the group stage. They will support Christian Pulisic, who led the Americans with five goals in the qualifiers. However, Pulsic will need these three players to assist him if the Americans are to have a chance.

McKennie is a wildcard, mainly due to his health. Unfortunately, he recently suffered a quad injury, which might affect his level of play. McKennie must overcome his injury and thrive. Significantly, he was a lone bright spot on a terrible Juventus team. If he can stay healthy and power the USA forward, the sky is the limit for the Americans.

Winger Gio Reyna will look to make an impact. Also, Yunis Musah will make his World Cup debut. There are high expectations for an American squad that currently ranks 16th in the world.

The USA will beat Wales if they can cover all their angles and control possession. Also, it is essential for the Americans to strike early and not allow this game to become a lull session.

Why Wales Will Beat USA

Rob Page leads an energetic Welsh squad into the FIFA World Cup, hoping to shock the world and defeat the Americans. Ultimately, his strategy will be to run a 3-4-2-1 formation and gain some momentum early. Wales is in the tournament for the first time in 64 years. Can they pull off the upset of a lifetime?

Garreth Bale is the top guy for the Welsh. Ultimately, success or failure will go with him. Bale is an amazing player that can do everything all over the field. Additionally, he has the ability to take over and steal a game. Bale is exceptional, but he needs help. Who will help on offense?

Dan James can become that contributor. Ultimately, he must keep up with Bale and maneuver around the USA midfield to strike. James spent time with Manchester United, Leads, and Fulham, so he has plenty of experience in high-pressure situations. Nico Williams is a great forward that can help turn the game. Along with Bale and James, Williams can become the pivotal player that pushes Wales to the top.

Wales will defeat the USA if Bale is healthy and he gets help. Additionally, Wales must protect their side and not allow the Americans to get loose.

Final USA-Wales Prediction & Pick

The USA should win. However, their recent struggles and the momentum Wales brings have me questioning that certainty. Expect the USA to stumble out of the gate and play down to Wales. This game ends in a draw.

Final USA-Wales Prediction & Pick: Draw: +195