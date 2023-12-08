No one, not even I, a die-hard World of Goo fan, had the world premiere of World of Goo 2 in their bingo cards for The Game Awards 2023. But here we are, 15 years since the release of the first World of Goo game, with an announcement from 2D Boy that the long overdue sequel is coming in 2024.

Since the previous game has been out for a long time now, it’s worth having a quick refresher on what World of Goo actually is. It’s a physics-based puzzle game where players construct bridges and structures using blobs of goo by having them connect to each other as joints and segments until they reach a pipe at the end of the level. The player is rewarded for having extra unused goo when reaching the objective.

The sequel appears not to be a simple sequel with the same gameplay and just new levels. Instead, it appears that the game will have new mechanics as well, like merging blobs of goo and goo that can terraform the level, adding new layers to its puzzle gameplay. This will definitely be yet another brain teaser from 2D Boy, and we’re excited to see the game come out when it releases in 2024. The game was received positively and is regarded as one of the most successful indie games of all time.

RECOMMENDED
matan even trespassing, matan even, matan even tga, matan even tga 2023, matan even trespassing notice, a screenshot of matan even from tga 2022 with his recent posts about attending tga 2023
Totally Innocent Matan Even Gets Trespassing Notice For Simply Attending The Game Awards

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

monster hunter wilds announced, monster hunter wilds, monster hunter wilds release date, monster hunter wilds release, monster hunter, a screenshot from the trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds featuring the hunter overlooking the land
Monster Hunter Wilds Announced, Release Date Window Revealed

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

space marine 2, space marine 2 release date, space marine 2 gameplay, space marine 2 story, space marine 2 trailer, key art for the game Space Marine 2 with the words Release Date under the game title
Space Marine 2 Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Trailers

Jesseyriche Cortez ·

The original game came out in 2008 on the Nintendo Wii and PC, but would also later receive ports on the Nintendo Switch and other systems. The sequel, which is due to come out in a year’s time, has not been committed to any console yet.

 