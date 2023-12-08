After a decade and a half of silence, physics-based puzzle game World of Goo 2 has just been revealed, coming in 2024.

No one, not even I, a die-hard World of Goo fan, had the world premiere of World of Goo 2 in their bingo cards for The Game Awards 2023. But here we are, 15 years since the release of the first World of Goo game, with an announcement from 2D Boy that the long overdue sequel is coming in 2024.

Since the previous game has been out for a long time now, it’s worth having a quick refresher on what World of Goo actually is. It’s a physics-based puzzle game where players construct bridges and structures using blobs of goo by having them connect to each other as joints and segments until they reach a pipe at the end of the level. The player is rewarded for having extra unused goo when reaching the objective.

The sequel appears not to be a simple sequel with the same gameplay and just new levels. Instead, it appears that the game will have new mechanics as well, like merging blobs of goo and goo that can terraform the level, adding new layers to its puzzle gameplay. This will definitely be yet another brain teaser from 2D Boy, and we’re excited to see the game come out when it releases in 2024. The game was received positively and is regarded as one of the most successful indie games of all time.

The original game came out in 2008 on the Nintendo Wii and PC, but would also later receive ports on the Nintendo Switch and other systems. The sequel, which is due to come out in a year’s time, has not been committed to any console yet.