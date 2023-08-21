Ryan Reynolds, one of the co-owners of Wrexham, has shared his heartfelt reaction to Ben Foster‘s shocking retirement, reported by goal.com. The 40-year-old former England international goalkeeper announced his decision to retire just five games into Wrexham's 2023-24 campaign, surprising both fans and the football community.

Foster had previously come out of retirement to help Wrexham secure promotion back into the Football League last season, following a successful collaboration with co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Foster's contribution to the club, even in a short span, left a lasting impact.

One of the standout moments during Foster's time at Wrexham was his crucial penalty save against Notts County in a National League promotion clash. This save not only showcased his skill but also his ability to make a significant difference for the team.

Ryan Reynolds, who developed a close bond with Foster during his time at the club, took to Twitter to express his appreciation and affection: “He built memories I’ll never let go of for as long as I live. I love this guy. Thank you for everything, Ben.”

Foster's career has been notable, with spells at clubs like Manchester United, Birmingham, West Brom, and Watford. His decision to retire again comes after struggling with form early in the current season. Despite his brief stint, Foster's impact on Wrexham and the relationship he formed with Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney will be cherished by all involved.

As Wrexham continues its journey in the Football League, Ben Foster's legacy and his connection with the club's ownership team will undoubtedly remain a part of the club's history and story.