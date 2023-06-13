Bronson Reed may not be the tallest man on the WWE roster, the heaviest man on the WWE roster, or the fastest man on the WWE roster, but when it comes to being a Bam Bam Bigelow-style human bowling ball who can throw his weight around like a battering ram and chase foes down like the trap at the beginning of Raider of the Lost Arc, there aren't many men more imposing on the RAW roster than Mr. Nice Guy.

Discussing his match with Ricochet on a special WWE digital exclusive, Reed noted that he isn't concerned with Prince Puma, “The King of Strong Style,” or anyone on the RAW roster, as you simply can't beat “Mr. Nice Guy” one-on-one.

“No, you know, I’m not concerned with Ricochet, I beat him twice. I’m not concerned with Shinshuke. Heck, I’m not concerned with anyone backstage, cause this bullseye on my back is the biggest one backstage, and everyone knows you can’t go one-on-one with Bronson Reed. You can’t go one-on-one with Mr. Nice Guy. You stand in my way, I mow you down,” Bronson Reed said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though he isn't booked for Money in the Bank at the moment, it's clear two men who are, Nakamura and Ricochet, consider Reed a pretty big threat to not only their spot in the Ladder match but also their general well-being in the WWE Universe. Considering how Reed has been handling his business on the main roster over the past few months, that's a pretty serious situation worthy of heavy consideration.